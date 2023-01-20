Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Olivia Pollard
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 05:02 AM CST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 07:47 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department gives briefing on the active shooter incident at the Walmart on S Red Bank Rd. on Thursday evening.
With a softer body and larger accessories, Mattel designed an updated Barbie doll with preschoolers in mind.
Getting a humidifier can help you have enough moisture in your home to stay healthy this winter.
Ice fishing tents protect against the weather and provide the shelter and warmth needed for a long stay on the ice.