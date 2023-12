HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – EVSC officials announced the upcoming Summer Musical will be Mean Girls: High School Version.

Auditions for 8-12th grade students will be held on April 10 and 11 at the Academy for Innovative Studies. Callbacks are scheduled for April 16.

The 36th Summer Musical will be at the Aiken Theatre in Old National Events Plaza from July 18 to July 21.