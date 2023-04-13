EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the man killed during a deputy involved shooting that took place on St. Joe Road on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identified the suspect as Steven Goldstein, 49. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a warrant after watching a video of the suspect shooting a gun near a juvenile.

Authorities say deputies arrived on scene and used a BearCat to create an opening the trailer. Deputies then started pulling apart the trailer the suspect was inside, as reported by the sheriff’s office. That’s when the suspect allegedly started shooting at the law enforcement officials. We’re told deputies returned fire, shooting the suspect.