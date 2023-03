HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The McLean County Sheriff’s Office has reported that the Livermore Bridge on Highway 431 could be closed for several hours due to a traffic accident.

The sheriff’s office shared the news through Facebook Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:45 p.m.

“Take an alternative route and please pray for those involved in the accident” says Sheriff Ken Frizzell on a social media post.

The sheriff’s office says they will give an update when the road is back open.