HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) –The demolition of Lloyd Pool in Evansville is underway. The pool has served the Evansville community for several decades.

Ryan Bosecker is just one of the many Evansville locals who visited Lloyd Pool when recreational swimming, swimming lessons, and lifeguard training were offered.

Is just one of the many Evansville locals who visited Lloyd Pool when recreational swimming, swimming lessons, and lifeguard training were offered.

“We came here to learn how to make a raft out of a pair of pants and crazy stuff like that. But it’s kind of a formative memory of childhood.”

He had participated in water survival training with his boy scout troop when he was little.

Since the Deaconess Aquatic Center on Don Mattingly Way serves as the Lloyd Pool’s replacement, the city is considering different investment opportunities it will include in its 2024 budget.

Demolition will continue throughout June, but officials say the structure will be torn down quickly, and crews will be shoveling debris for the majority of the time the contractors have.

City officials say organizers have considered an additional playground or a splash pad, but no official announcement has been made for what will replace Lloyd Pool.