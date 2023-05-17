HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The contractor for the demolition of Lloyd Pool in Evansville has been given the green light.

The pool was closed when the “Deaconess Aquatic Center opened in 2021, and the City Council voted to demolish it.

Deputy Mayor and Interim Parks Director Steve Schaefer gave an update on the project during today’s parks board meeting.

“Lloyd Pool, greatly appreciate taking that final step approving the contract today for demolition. I know that the contractor is very anxious to get started. And so, we know that that work will be done by August.”

There are no current plans for the space once the pool is torn down.