EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation held a public hearing to receive public input on the Westside Lloyd Expressway construction projects.

It’s part of the “Lloyd for You” project, which will make major changes from one end of Evansville to the other. It includes what transportation officials call innovative intersections.

It’s part of the west side improvements, specifically to the Lloyd Expressway from the Posey County line to Wabash Avenue.

The project costs $150 million and is meant to enhance safety, improve mobility, and maintain accessibility on Evansville’s primary east-west artery.

Nicole Minton, the Lloyd4U Public Outreach Coordinator, talked about the importance of the project.

“We are trying to find a solution in a reasonable amount of time that costs a reasonable amount of money.”

Replaced pavement, new guardrails, additional street lighting, and signal replacements. All items on the list of improvements are coming to Lloyd. Minton talked about the process.

“So, we look at what sort of traffic there is and what the future traffic looks like. All that information is put into a model that will then determine how the improvements will handle that traffic.”

The Llyod4U project team wants to ensure the public that the questions brought up at tonight’s meeting will be followed up on. They say the westside portion of the construction will begin in the spring of 2024.