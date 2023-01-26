EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana announced the 2023 Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame Laureates on Thursday.

Reports say four local business leaders were honored with a nomination. Officials say these individuals who are being inducted are great role models to future business leaders.

“They truly are the kinds of role models we need for young people, and for the area’s future business leaders,” says USI Professor of Economics, Mohammed Khayum.

The Inductees are:

Retired Chairman and CEO of German American Bancorp, Mark Schroeder

Retired Co-CEO and President of the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership, Greg Wathen

A Leader at the International Steel CO. in Evansville, James Bridwell Igleheart

Owner of the Hercules Buggy Factory in the early 1900’s, William McCurdy

“They often and most usually come from very humble beginnings,” says President and CEO of Junior Achievement, Marcia Forston. “Which really surprises our students as well as members of the community. And they see the perseverance, the confidence, the ability to manage the highs and lows. The perseverance and resilience to become the servant leaders that they are.



The Evansville Regional Business Hall of Fame was created in 2006 as a way to honor outstanding people and highlight role models for up-and-coming business leaders.