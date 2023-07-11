HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Shop until you drop. And today, that all may be done on the couch. Each year, Amazon celebrates its birthday with a ‘Prime Day,’ a two day online shopping event. Although it is convenient for a lot of people, there are some perks to shopping in-store.

“Our garment bags and different things like that, we get those from Amazon. It is a great resource and utility for all of us to have,” says Hattie Hancock, the manager of Elite Downtown in Henderson.

Hancock says Amazon is a great tool, but adds there is something special about coming inside of their store.

“We want to have a conversation with everyone who comes in the door,” Hancock says.

Although Amazon sells the same items Elite Downtown has, Hancock says their items are unique. They are made in-store.

“It {Amazon} is a competitor. But we have our own designer here in the store. Heather makes all of our designs. She gives us ideas and we build off of that. So everything here is really going to be custom to Elite,” Hancock says.

Down the street, Vera McCullough was trying on sneakers at Simon’s shoes. She shops on Amazon for some items, and says that if it is close or shoes, she would rather shop in-store.

“I try it on and if it fits, I wear it. If it is on Amazon, then I have to ship it back… so I prefer the stores over that,” McCullough says.

Two other shoppers, Hannah Wissel and her friend, Alexandra Garland, disagree.

“There is more variety online.. and it is easy to send them back nowadays,” says the girls.

While Amazon parties with Prime Day, other stores in Henderson are celebrating summer in their own way. It is called ‘Summer Sale Days’ and all of the boutiques in downtown Henderson are offering their own deals. The sale runs from Thursday to Saturday.