FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) – The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce wants to help their employees learn new skills relevant to their work, degree or credential. The organization is planning an information session on April 15 to help employers in the county learn about ways to increase job satisfaction, reduce turnover and increase loyalty to their companies.

Ivy Tech Community College will explain its Achieve Your Degree Program. The program explains how companies can use their tuition reimbursement funds to best help their companies and their employees. The funds can be used to help employees through associate degree programs or technical certificate level training.

The in-person session is at 10 a.m. at the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber of Commerce is located at 327 E. 4th Street, Huntingburg, Ind. A virtual session is also planned for April 21 at 4 p.m.