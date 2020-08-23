Local church spreads love across community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A member of an Evansville church congregation spent his Saturday delivering yard signs to all of his fellow church members.

Michael Cain attends Fresh Air Community of Faith and delivered the church signs to every single member of the church.

He made and delivered each sign that holds a simple but powerful message- “you are loved.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)