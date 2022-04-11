OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Wesleyan Singers brought the music of Mozart to the city of Owensboro on the night of April 10.

Held at the First Presbyterian Church, this is the first large concert that the singers have been able to perform since before the pandemic. The concert is the final performance by the singers for this school year, and 10 seniors were among the performers.

Dennis Jewett, Associate Professor of Music of Kentucky Wesleyan College, said, “Yeah, they’ve been working hard all semester, and our choir’s about 40 students and about a third are music majors, the others in other fields. So they’ve been working – we’re working on – the Mozart’s ‘Solemn Vespers’ is our major piece, but there are several other smaller pieces as well.”

The concert featured several soloists as well as string players from around the Owensboro area.