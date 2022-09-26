Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– Dispatchers and other first responders in Vanderburgh County are being recognized with state awards. Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch were recognized as “Dispatchers of the Year” 2022 by the Indiana Fire Chief Association. The Dispatch Center was given the award for their action on August 10th, the day of the Weinbach Explosion.

“It was you know, hang up one call, and you are immediately answering another call. There is no breath. You are on the phone constantly,” says Deputy Director Carrie James.

James has been working at the center for decades and says the award came as a shock.

“It is a job well done. They were proud, and still are proud,” she says.

The award was handed out as part of the 2022 Indiana Emergency Response Conference in Indianapolis late last week. The conference also honored other first responders from Vanderburgh County. The Evansville Fire Department Training Division won the award for Fire Instructor of the Year.

Ryan Bosecker is a lieutenant with Scott Township Fire and EMS. He says he was shocked to hear is named called for Fire Officer of the Year.

“It was nice to see work get recognized. It inspires me to keep working hard,” he says.

Nick Adams, the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department Chief was also recognized as the Fire Chief of the Year.