Local educators react to ‘Education Matters’ bill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana House Bill 1134: a hot topic in the education world, including here in southwestern Indiana. Part of the discussion is how this bill aims to make curriculum and lesson material transparent for parents, something many educators say they already perform. North High School teacher Eric Hothum says the bill aims to solve a problem that does not exist.

“If I can equip them with the tools to form those opinions for themselves,” explains Hothum, “I think we’re going to have a stronger community, we’re going to have a stronger state, and we’re going to have a stronger democracy.”

Supporters of the bill say while some of these issues are few and far between, they do exist. With one individual taking the stand at the Indiana Statehouse saying, “I am in no way saying educators are infallible humans and no one cares. And I’ve definitely, we’ve heard evidence of issues across the state. That happens, and hopefully we can work things out.”

Hothum believes the bill will have a difficult time passing due to the large amount of opposition it faces from state educators.