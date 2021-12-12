Local families are in dire need of assistance — Here’s how you can help

An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

(WEHT) — Friday’s tornado outbreak has left many families across the nation looking for answers. The storm tore through several states, pulling apart entire communities in its wake.

Now, many areas in and outside the swarm of storms’ path are calling for action, holding fundraisers and relief efforts to give aid to those impacted.

We’ve compiled a list of places and websites you can donate to help families in need:

Local in-person fundraisers are also being held to give further assistance, several are:

Dawson Springs Resource Center — Star of Bethlehem Church is accepting donations 10 A.M. – 2 P.M. daily. They’re asking for clothes, toiletries, food and other necessities.

Green River Distillery in Owensboro — Serving as a drop off point for locals looking for ways to help support Western Kentucky Tornado Relief – beginning Dec. 13 at 10 A.M. They’re asking for water, crackers, cookies, baby formula, diapers, sanitizing wipes, mouthwash, sanitizer, gloves, toy donations and trash bags.

Henderson Police Department — Volunteers will be standing by Dec. 11 and 12 at the former National Guard Armory, 735 North Elm Street, from 8 A.M. – 8 P.M. collecting donations.

We will update this article with more fundraising events as we learn of them.