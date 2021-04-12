Local Gilda’s Club renamed Cancer Pathways Midwest

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After seven years of serving the community, Gilda’s Club now has a new name. Club officials and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke cut the ribbon in front of what is now Cancer Pathways Midwest.

Their red door has been painted blue during this new rebranding as they continue to focus on helping families navigate life while battling cancer.

Officials say this rebranding will keep all the funds they raise local. To volunteer, visit cancerpathwaysmidwest.org or call 812-402-8667.

(This story was originally published on April 12, 2021)