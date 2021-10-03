Local group demonstrates against abortion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Right to Life of Southwest Indiana organized a demonstration against abortion Sunday afternoon in Evansville.

Dozens of people lined Green River Road near the Lloyd Expressway with signs expressing their beliefs.

Executive Director Mary Ellen Van Dyke said they wanted to make their message loud and clear.

“All of these people are standing out here in solidarity to show all their neighbors and the U.S. government that there are people who want to protect and save lives,” said Van Dyke.

The event lasted about an hour.

Organizers said they tried to observe social distancing during the demonstration.