HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – From severe weather to invasive insects, trees around the tri-state have had a rough year. On this Arbor Day, two organizations are hosting tree giveaways in Evansville.

Sycamore Land Trust will host a tree giveaway at Old National Bank Headquarters in Downtown Evansville beginning at 11 a.m. Native species such as Red Oak, Persimmon, and Shag Bark Hickory trees will be available. Officials say these trees are more ecologically beneficial, especially for insects.

“They’ve evolved together; so that’s why in Evansville, Bloomington, lots of towns there’s efforts to eliminate the non-native invasive trees because they can bloom early, they can take over areas, they’re spread by birds, so if any of the public can grow native flowers, native trees, it’s really beneficial.”

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the City of Evansville Department of Urban Forestry will join Keep Evansville Beautiful for another opportunity to grab a new tree this Arbor Day. Trees will be given away from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wesselman Woods.

More than 300 native trees will be available, thanks to a grant from CenterPoint Energy. The trees were grown in New Harmony by Tom Guggenheim using a process called “Tubing”, which he patented. Guggenheim will be on hand, along with Evansville Arborist Shawn Dickerson, to answer questions and give tips on planting.

Trees at both events will be given away on a first come, first serve basis.