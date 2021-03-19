Local health experts set up clinics to vaccinate more vulnerable population

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– Caroline White said she was excited when Friday morning hit.

“This is a happy day for me. I have done my part,” White said.

She and many others in the homeless population received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Friday. The Vanderburgh County Health Department and Ascension St. Vincent partnered with the Commission on Homelessness for Evansville and Vanderburgh County to dispense the single-round shot at Echo Housing sites across the county.

“We don’t have to coordinate someone to come back for that second dose. They’re able to be protected more quickly, and we’re able to manage it more logistically in a much more efficient fashion,” Echo Housing Corporation Executive Director, Chris Metz, said.

“I’m very excited about that- that I don’t have to come back and get a second shot,” White said.

This helps cut down on the spread of the virus in the community.

“This is a population that sometimes has some underlying health conditions that could be an issue if they did contract the virus and living in some congregate settings where maybe social distancing and that kind of thing is a little more difficult. When we can vaccinate these folks, it really does make sure that we’re protecting the populations that we need to here in our community and in Evansville,” Joe Gries, administrator at the health department, said.

White said it’s up to everyone to do their part.

“I’m hoping everyone gets their shot, do their part– do what you have to do so we all can get back to normalcy,” White said.

(This story was originally published on March 19, 2021)