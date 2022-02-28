OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Apollo High School Eaglettes Dance Team has concluded their competition season with a series of state and national championships. The squad competed at the Jamfest Dance Super Nationals at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville on Feb. 11-13.

Apollo’s dance team took the floor against teams representing 15 states. Their many hours of hard work, practice and dedication were rewarded with two national championships in the categories of Varsity Pom and Hip Hop.

The Eaglettes competed at the Kentucky Dance Coaches Organization competition at Butler Traditional High School in Louisville this past weekend. Apollo took the state championship in the pom category and finished second in hip hop.

The squad is coached by Melissa Jarboe and Christine Tucker. Team members are seniors Haley Fitzgerald, Larkin Jarboe, Cloe Tucker; juniors Grace Ash, Yuridia Alvarez, Chloe Kirk; sophomores Katelyn Crawford, Katora Johnson, Alex Swift; and freshmen Lexie Crabtree, Alexia Latham and Katie Ripley.