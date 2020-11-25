Local hospitals say COVID-19 vaccine could come within weeks

FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine” sticker is held near a medical syringe in front of displayed “Coronavirus COVID-19” words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Local hospitals are waiting for the FDA to give the green light on a COVID-19 vaccine. And officials say it could be coming in a matter of weeks.

St. Vincent released a statement Tuesday, which read in part, “The FDA announced last Friday that they will be reviewing the Pfizer application for emergency use authorization on Dec. 10th.

“Ascension St. Vincent will begin its vaccination program as soon as the EUA is granted by the FDA and we have a vaccine available.

“Consistent with national guidance, frontline health care workers will be prioritized with our vaccination program.”

Deaconess said is also watching the situation and plans to request the vaccine as soon as it is available.

