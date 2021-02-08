Local Indiana teachers plead for COVID-19 vaccination plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Local teachers called on Gov. Eric Holcomb to prioritize educators for the COVID-19 vaccine. Educators from Vanderburgh, Gibson, Posey and Pike counties sent a second letter to state leaders pleading for a vaccination plan by Feb. 17. All of Indiana’s neighboring states have started vaccinating educators or have plans to do so by the end of February.

“Teachers have been put on the backburner or so to speak in my opinion. And obviously, they’re in the schools teaching with classrooms that are full of students, and we’re trying to keep our schools open. But the risk of COVID and with the variants coming out, it just seems to make sense that we would prioritize all school staff to be vaccinated,” said Mike Rust, President of Evansville Teacher’s Association.

The letter sent Monday stresses the importance of educators receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. But the authors note that the goal is not to prioritize teachers and staff in front of other high-risk individuals.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)