Local law enforcement hold barbecue fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Cops Connecting with Kids program is celebrating a successful Dream Big Weekend after selling out a barbecue fundraiser Sunday.

The money raised from the fundraiser will be used to send middle school kids who wouldn’t otherwise be able to on an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World. Officials say the trip helps build bridges between kids and law enforcement, allowing them to visit all four theme parks and stay at a Disney resort.

Students who go on the trip will be able to open up and share their life stories and goals with officers. While the organization is fundraising for a trip this year, they add they are listening to local health officials to figure out if the trip can happen.

(This story was originally published on September 13, 2020)