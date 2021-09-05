Local lawmaker reacts to special session

(WEHT) – A western Kentucky lawmaker shared her thoughts with Eyewitness News after Governor Andy Beshear called a special session to work on pandemic policies.

Governor Beshear held a rare Saturday news conference to make the announcement.

State representative Melinda Gibbons Prunty, whose district includes portions of Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties, said she supports the governor’s move.

She’s now asking her constituents to consider getting vaccinated.

“I have encouraged everyone to talk to their primary care provider, people they trust do their research, but I do encourage people to get vaccinated. And I do believe it’s time to do the work and get everyone’s heads together to figure out how to move forward safely.”

Lawmakers will start the session on Tuesday.

Beshear wants lawmakers to look at a number of issues including non-traditional instruction days for schools.

Right now if schools want to use a day, it has to be the whole district, not just one specific school.