Local library starts winter clothes drive event

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library, also known as EVPL, is launching a new initiative this winter called Seasons of Sharing.

With each season throughout the year, a different community need will be highlighted. The library will partner with different local charities to provide opportunities for our community to give back through donation drives. “EVPL is committed to supporting individuals at every stage in their lives,” EVPL CEO Director Scott Kinney said. “We hope that through Seasons of Sharing, the library and our community can work to create a positive impact in the lives of those in our region.”

Through December 30, Seasons of Sharing will be accepting donations for Hangers, a clothing resource committed to serving the Evansville Vanderburgh School Cooperation, also known as EVSC, students in need by providing them everyday living essentials that would otherwise be unaffordable. Items needed for the drive include winter essentials like gloves, scarves, and jackets. Donations can be dropped off in designated bins at any EVPL location.

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has served our community for more than a century. With eight locations throughout Vanderburgh County, immediate access to hundreds of thousands of digital resources, and a dedicated team of library professionals, EVPL strives to create opportunities for you to discover, explore, and connect with your library. For more information, visit their website.