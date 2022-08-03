EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The southern Indiana area was recently hit hard by severe weather and a local man wants to help the Evansville- Vanderburgh Central dispatchers who worked during the storms.

According to a Facebook post, “If you haven’t heard, they busted their butts the other night receiving more than a thousand phone calls as a result of the 70+ mph wind gust severe storms that came through the Evansville area,” said Mark Murry. “6 dispatchers, 2 supervisors and a trainee. I wanna give back to those working the phones that night.”

He is renting out his log splitter for $75 for a half day or $100 for a full day which includes a delivery with a full tank of gas and no hefty credit card hold. His hope is to get a lot of rentals so he can give back to the dispatchers.

From August 3 until the end of the month, 50% of the net proceeds will be donated to the dispatchers working the night of the storm. He says that it will be 9 gift baskets he will personally put together.

If you are interested in renting the log splitter, you can go to the marketplace listing and send a message