HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local McDonald’s restaurants are accepting nominations for a new Nurse Excellence Award.

Now through June 19, members of the community can nominate dedicated nurses who go above and beyond for their patients to ensure the community is cared for.

25 local nurses will be selected for the 2023 McDonald’s Nurse Excellence Award and will each receive a $100 gift card on behalf of their local McDonald’s restaurant.

Nominations can be submitted online at www.mcdonaldsofmiki.com/nurse.