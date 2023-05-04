HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Several local Mcdonald’s teamed up to donate $5,000 to the EVSC. Officials say the funds were raised in just one day through the use of the mobile phone app.

Ely Sena-Martin, the EVSC Foundation President, says she is grateful for this donation.

“So for example, one of our programs coming up, is the summer musical. That’s a fully funded program by the EVSC foundation. And this brings students from all across EVSC to the old national events plaza. So with 5000 dollars, we can help pay for costumes, we can help pay for materials, which are pretty expensive these days.”

Sena-Martin said she hopes to continue the parentship to help fund future student programs.

