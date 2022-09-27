SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced an award of a $1.1 million grant to Santa Claus, Indiana, for water infrastructure upgrades to support the tourism industry.

This grant will create an improved water service and expanded capacity to support tourism and job creation in Spencer County. The investment is expected to create 50 jobs, retain 202 jobs and generate $45.1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

“The Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting community-led economic development strategies designed to boost coronavirus recovery and response efforts,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This project in Santa Claus, Indiana, will ensure that tourism remains a strong economic driver in Spencer County and leverages many assets to build resiliency to future economic disruptions.”