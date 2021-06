NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) A shopping plaza in Newburgh is getting a makeover.

Developers say they’re looking to bring new businesses in to the shopping center off State Road 261. They plan to resurface the building and redo the parking lot with more than $1.5 million going into the project.

Developers say they are already getting calls from businesses asking about spaces that are open. A fitness center will also be opening in the the plaza.

The project is planned to begin in July.