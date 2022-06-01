EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A large sum of funds is now going towards helping students financially at the University of Evansville. The school announced Wednesday that they received a $1.7 million gift from the Zane and Frances Todd Trust.

The university says it will now establish the Zane and Frances Todd Merit Scholarship Fund using that gift. The school released this statement detailing the life and accomplishments of Zane Todd.

Born in 1924, Zane Todd was a native of Evansville and a graduate of Central High School. He attended Evansville College for one year before transferring and eventually being drafted into the Army during World War II. He led a remarkable life and had a career with Indianapolis Power & Light Company that spanned four decades. He later retired in Florida with his wife, Frances, until his passing in 2013. Together, they shared a vision for establishing a scholarship fund to support nontraditional students – as Zane was one himself. University of Evansville

School officials say while there is no precise definition, a “nontraditional student” is one who falls outside of the traditional undergraduate student mold by virtue of age, marital or family status, financial independence, full-time work status, military service, or other characteristics less common among typical college-age students.

This gift will fund scholarships for nontraditional students majoring in engineering, computer science, the sciences, and nursing.

“Zane Todd led such an impressive life through his military service, career, and beyond,” said Abigail Werling, vice president for advancement at UE. “Both he and Frances understood the powerful change that scholarships can make for nontraditional students seeking a transformational education from the University of Evansville.”

She continued, saying, “We are very honored to receive this legacy gift from the Zane and Frances Todd Trust and thank them for their vision to make higher education accessible for all.”

Students who want to pursue a degree in engineering, computer science, nursing, or science can apply for admission to the University for free by visiting evansville.edu/apply.