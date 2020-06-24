Name released of woman killed in Henderson fire on Powell Street

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One person died and another is in the hospital after a fire in Henderson early Wednesday morning. The Henderson Fire Department responded to a home on Powell Street just before 1:00 a.m. Firefighters went inside to help a person who was reported to be trapped.

Candace Lewis, 41, of Mt. Vernon, was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital. The coroner reports Lewis died from smoke inhalation. Basil Huffines, 78, of Henderson, was flown to University of Louisville Hospital. He is in serious condition. We’re also told a dog died in the fire.

Jerald Tramill lives near the home on Powell Street and says he saw the the response from emergency officials. Knowing at least one of the people who lived in the home made it tough to see.

“He’s a good friend. It shouldn’t have to be like this. I mean, he goes to bed early and everything. He walks his puppy everyday. He sits on his porch and you know..there’s times he’s mourning about his wife, His wife passed away just six months ago. It’s kinda sad.”

Firefighters said the fire began in the kitchen area of the home. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fire, though firefighters say at this point it does not appear suspicious.

