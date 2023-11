HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say a homeowner suffered burns to their hands and face following a trailer fire in Daviess County on Thursday.

Officials say the fire was reported around 3 p.m. in the 5300 block of Windy Hollow Road. Fire officials say that the fire was likely started accidentally and is not being investigated as suspicious.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.