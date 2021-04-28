Nearly $1M in grants to help train dislocated miners, improve sewers in Webster and Union counties

KENTUCKY (WEHT) Major projects in Webster and Union counties receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in Community Development Block Grants. Nearly $1 million will go toward training dislocated mine workers and upgrading the sanitary sewer system in Webster and Union counties. Another $750,070 will go towards improving road safety near three Webster County schools, and combat erosion that could damage the Union County High School student parking lot.

Webster and Union counties

$472,000 will go toward converting the administrative offices at the Dotiki Mine into the Western Kentucky Regional Training Center that will train students as utility linemen and diesel mechanics and help them obtain a Commercial Driver’s License. In collaboration with Madisonville Community College, the former mine land will be used to train dislocated coal miners for new careers.

“With the programs we can offer at this new facility, the college will be positioned to train students for good-paying jobs that will lead to a better life,” said Madisonville Community College President Dr. Cindy Kelley, “This partnership also brings life back to the Dotiki mine facility, which has served this community well. Its legacy will continue as a center for training and education.”

Webster and Union Counties were also awarded more than $350,000 from the Delta Regional Authority for this project, making the total funding for this project more than $800,000.

$500,000 will got toward upgrading the Job Corps sanitary sewer system.

Transportation Awards

A portion of the grant will also go towards two infrastructure projects. In Webster County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will invest $750,000 to design and construct two-way left turns on KY 1340. This will provide easier and safer access into three Webster County schools, the Webster County Area Technology Center and neighboring athletic fields. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

In Union County, a $70,000 repair project will be performed to install lining in a ditch along US 60 to combat erosion that could damage the nearby Union County High School student parking lot and create drop-offs if not corrected. Work is expected to begin in 2021.