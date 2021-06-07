1 person with minor injuries after shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Detectives are investigating after shots were fired in the 900 block of Walnut St Sunday night. Officers in the area say they heard several shots just after 10 p.m.

After a search of the area, police found a victim with a minor injury. The victim told police an unknown male fired at her while she was outside the home.

Police say the home was also hit. There were multiple people inside who were not injured.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888.