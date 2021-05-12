1 taken to hospital after car crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Providence man was airlifted to a hospital for further treatment after a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say a car was traveling on Bean Cemetery Road when they didn’t see the other vehicle and went through an intersection, striking that vehicle on the driver’s side.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for possible serious injuries and was later airlifted to another hospital. His condition is unknown.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)