1 teenager arrested, 4 cited after early morning chase across Twin Bridge

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Henderson Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday on Powell Street, but the vehicle fled.

The car then drove from Henderson over the northbound Twin bridge into Evansville where Evansville police followed behind Henderson Police. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 41 and Riverside Drive.

Another Evansville Police unit later saw the vehicle and turned around to pull the car over. The driver of the vehicle spotted the officer and began to speed away, but ended up crashing at the intersection of Green River and Fickas Roads. Two people inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Upon inspection, the officer found alcohol inside the vehicle. Four of the teenagers were cited and allowed to return home. The driver was detained and sent to a juvenile facility.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)