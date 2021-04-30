1-year-old baby killed in Muhlenberg Co. car crash

MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – A fatal crash in Greenville, KY has claimed the life of a one-year-old child.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on KY 189 just before 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say Kaitlyn Piper, 25, of Beech Creek, was driving north on KY 189 near Greens Chapel Road when, for an unknown reason, she drifted across the southbound lane, drove off the road, and hit a tree. Police say none of the vehicle’s occupants were properly restrained.

Piper and a juvenile passenger were taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt Health in Nashville, TN for their injuries. Serenity O’Bannon, 1, of Beech Creek, was taken by ambulance to the Muhlenberg Community Hospital where she died from her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)