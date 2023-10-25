HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Daviess County Animal Care and Control is facing severe overcrowding issues and may now have to make tough and painful decisions.The shelter says the fate of 10 dogs is being put in the hands of the community, after Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook pleading for help.

The post shows 10 dogs in the shelter who are scheduled to be euthanized on November 4. The social media post is meant to catch the attention of the public, in hopes that on the other side of the screen is a forever family for these animals.

Research by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals suggests there are about 3,500 animal shelters in the United States. That seems like a small number, compared to the approximate 920,000 animals that are euthanized each year.

“It’s a huge crisis, shelters nationwide are overflowing,” explains Amber Hoskins, a volunteer at Daviess County Animal Care and Control.

“That’s their SOS,” says Stacey McCord-Crooks, President of the Humane Society of Henderson County. “Please help, we do not want to do this… They’re putting out a red flag for help: ‘Please help us save these dogs.’ We can’t do it on our own anymore.”

If you’re considering fostering or adoption, here’s what you can do:

“Go to the shelters, talk to the employees, ask them to help assist you,” said McCord-Crooks. “You can sit down with any of our employees, and say ‘this is my lifestyle, this is what I need, this is what I can do.’ And we can fit you with the proper animal.”

For more information about Daviess County Animal Care and Control, visit their Facebook page.