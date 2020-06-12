16 new COVID-19 cases reported at Perry Co. assisted living facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Perry County Health Department confirmed there are now 94 known COVID-19 cases in the county after sixteen new cases were confirmed at Oakwood Health Campus Friday.

10 residents and six employees tested positive for the virus. The news comes a day after 21 COVID-19 cases were reported at Oakwood Health Campus.

54 patients remain on strict isolation, 38 people have recovered, while one person has died and another person is hospitalized.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)

