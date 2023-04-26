HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A multi-agency drug investigation ended with ten suspects in jail and over 90 grams of methamphetamine seized, police say.

The Washington Police Department, DEA Task Force, Indiana State Police, Vincennes Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office all worked together to bring in the suspects.

Officers say four people, which included two suspected drug dealers, were arrested during a traffic stop and search warrant at a home in Vincennes on April 19. According to police, detectives seized meth, paraphernalia and other items associated with drug dealing.

Less than a week later, officers made another large bust at a Vincennes home. This time, officers used an arrest warrant and a search warrant to help apprehend the suspects. Officers say six people in total were arrested. We’re told meth, paraphernalia and narcotic distribution items were seized during the bust.

