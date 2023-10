EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – The fun continues at the West Side Nut Club Fall Fest on the first evening of this year’s Fest. Night one of Amateur Hour began little over an hour ago, and the traditional lighthouse parade made its way down West Franklin Street.

The tradition began in 1985 when Nut Club members renewed an old Evansville custom from the 1920’s. Around 100 lighthouses were featured in tonight’s parade, each decorated by children from the Evansville area.