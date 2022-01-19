100-year-old Owensboro veteran receives birthday of a lifetime

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A happy birthday celebration Wednesday for an Owensboro veteran who turns 100 years old.

Clarence Redfern watched from his front driveway as people drove past his home honking, cheering, waving flags and wishing him the best. The drive-by birthday party was organized by the VFW Post 696.

Redfern was drafted into WWII back in 1942. He served in the army in Germany and other parts of Europe. After the war, he returned home to Island, KY.

His family and caregivers are helping him celebrate with cake and fried chicken.

All of us at Eyewitness News wish you a happy birthday, Mr. Redfern. hank you for your service.