100-year-old volunteer receives COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A 100-year-old Evansville man received the Pfizer vaccine this past week and is hoping to get back to volunteering at St. Vincent. Ralph Probert used to volunteer at the hospital pharmacy, re-entering unused pharmaceuticals into the database. But that all changed when the pandemic hit last March and the hospital had to put restrictions in place.

Probert said he has only left his house for doctor appointments. His second vaccination appointment is set for Jan. 29. He hopes to get back to volunteering as well as going to church.

(This story was originally published on January 15, 2021)