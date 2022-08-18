OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A sewer rate increase could be coming soon to Regional Water Resource Agency customers in Daviess County. Joe Schepers of RWRA says the increase could help cover costs of upgrading their two water treatment plants.

The upgrades are required as part of a Kentucky Division of Water order since their two plants are operating at 120% capacity. Upgrades are required when it goes past 90% capacity.

Officials tell us these upgrades could cost up to a $100,000,000.

“Being that large of a project, we cannot absorb under our current rates,” said Joe Schepers. “So, what we are doing is looking at increasing our rates for the duration of the debt service on the project.”

Schepers says a final decision should come by late fall and if a rate increase is approved, it would start the middle of next year.

