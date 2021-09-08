11 Indiana BMV branches temporarily close due to staff shortages

INDIANAPOLIS– Several Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) branches are temporarily closed in order to reallocate staff to more accessible branches because of staff shortages.

The BMV says 11 of its 129 branches are temporarily closed throughout the state:

Alexandria

Danville

Evansville North

Indianapolis – Madison Avenue

Greenfield

Nappanee

New Albany

New Haven

Pendleton

Schererville

Walkerton

These branches will remain closed through Saturday, Oct. 2. The BMV said the closures will “help us provide the best customer experience possible while experiencing a uniquely high staff shortage.”

Approximately 12% of branch positions are not staffed daily because they are unfilled or because of staff absence. The BMV said staff members experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to not report to work. Staff members can also be impacted by children and family members in quarantine.