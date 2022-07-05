POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Preliminary autopsy results indicate 11-year-old Camrynn McMichael died from a head injury due to a firework mortar. The Posey County coroner has ruled his death accidental.

According to a statement from Indiana State Police, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call just before 10 p.m. on Sunday regarding a child being seriously injured from a fireworks incident in the 900 block of Canal Street in Mt. Vernon. The child, later identified as Camrynn McMichael died while being transported to an Evansville hospital.

Camrynn’s mother, Kyrra Lynn, says her son was to be attending Mt. Vernon Junior High School. She says he loved to play sports, including football and basketball, and had aspirations to be in the NFL or NBA. She went on to say he was very hard working and even was on the AB honor roll.