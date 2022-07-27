HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear congratulated Henry County and the cities of Henderson, Pikeville and Monticello for together receiving $13 million to support job growth and industrial expansion in their communities.

The city of Henderson is getting funding for a natural gas line. The press release says EDA is awarding a $3 million grant to the city of Henderson for the construction of a high-pressure natural gas line needed to support manufacturing growth.

The press release says this grant will provide service to a new advanced technology paper mill, promoting job creation in a region that has been impacted by the declining use of coal. The EDA investment will be matched with $2.8 million in local funds and is expected to create 320 jobs and generate $400 million in private investment.

“President Biden’s American Rescue Plan offers direct relief to American communities as they work to build a better America for the future,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo said. “This EDA investment will help Henderson build a stronger, more robust regional economy and boost U.S. competitiveness.”