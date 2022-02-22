BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On and between September 2 to 5, Labor Day will be celebrated at a local fairgrounds in the Tri-State.

The Labor Day Celebration is a four-day county fair, and most events are funded by labor unions, business, and civic organizations. This celebration calls for all local unions to gather on Labor Day to honor all working men and women of the Tri-State.

Some of the events and attractions available will include free carnival rides, arena events like the demo derby, and other events such as kid’s games, horseshoes, cornhole, gospel singing, karaoke, pageants, talent show, poker run, car show, rummage sale, food and vendor booths, and the 136th Annual Labor Day Parade.

The Labor Day Association was established in 1886 to honor organized labor and the hard-working men and women of the Tri-State area. Michael Dennis, President of the Labor Day Association, has stated “We are proud of the fact that we are able to celebrate all the hard-working men and women by having this annual celebration.”

For more information, please visit this website.