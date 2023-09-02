HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The four-day celebration kicked off on Friday and will run through Labor Day on Monday.

A fireworks show will cap off tonight’s festivities, which included a talent show as well as several pageants.

A ‘cutest baby’ contest and a ‘cutest pet’ contest will take place Sunday morning at 8, followed by a Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be a car show starting at 9 a.m. and a demolition derby in the evening.

Monday’s festivities will start at 9 a.m. with a Labor Day parade.

